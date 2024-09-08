Comparing Natura &Co (NTCOY) & Its Rivals

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Natura &Co to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Natura &Co has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co’s rivals have a beta of 29.31, meaning that their average share price is 2,831% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion $595.64 million 17.38 Natura &Co Competitors $4.65 billion $278.27 million 30.61

This table compares Natura &Co and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Natura &Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Natura &Co and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co Competitors 145 1277 1445 36 2.47

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.33%. Given Natura &Co’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 10.28% -5.27% -2.86% Natura &Co Competitors -130.83% -16.71% -19.44%

Dividends

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Natura &Co pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 76.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

