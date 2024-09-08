Comparing Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) & The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Ryan Specialty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.30 billion 4.15 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -50.00 Ryan Specialty $2.08 billion 8.01 $61.04 million $0.53 120.06

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryan Specialty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 1 3 1 3.00 Ryan Specialty 1 6 4 0 2.27

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and Ryan Specialty, as provided by MarketBeat.

The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $43.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.22%. Ryan Specialty has a consensus target price of $63.40, indicating a potential downside of 0.36%. Given Ryan Specialty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty is more favorable than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

Risk and Volatility

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Baldwin Insurance Group and Ryan Specialty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Baldwin Insurance Group -3.67% 10.46% 3.12% Ryan Specialty 10.21% 48.08% 6.57%

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats The Baldwin Insurance Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

