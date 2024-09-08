CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Price Target Raised to $109.00

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $103.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $91.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after purchasing an additional 423,338 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,033,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $20,810,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,645,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.
CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
