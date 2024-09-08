Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.