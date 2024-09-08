Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $23,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $103.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

