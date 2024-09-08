Cormark Increases Thesis Gold (CVE:TAU) Price Target to C$3.00

Thesis Gold (CVE:TAU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 310.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised Thesis Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Thesis Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

Thesis Gold stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68. Thesis Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$143.20 million, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.62.

