Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $27.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPNG. CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,476,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,429,340.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,476,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,429,340.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 601,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,354 and have sold 1,110,432 shares valued at $23,870,597. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 135.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 308.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 360.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Coupang has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 877.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

