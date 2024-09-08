Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $37.05 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 690115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CBRL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
