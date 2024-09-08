Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $37.05 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 690115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CBRL. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.