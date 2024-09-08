Critical Analysis: Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Free Report) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -1.22, indicating that its stock price is 222% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.80 million 0.00 -$4.95 million N/A N/A Envoy Medical $302,000.00 201.19 -$29.91 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Envoy Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bionik Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Envoy Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Envoy Medical -4,564.57% N/A -125.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bionik Laboratories and Envoy Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Envoy Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Envoy Medical has a consensus price target of $7.38, suggesting a potential upside of 137.90%.

Summary

Bionik Laboratories beats Envoy Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Robots, which include a suite of robotic rehabilitation products; InMotion ARM, an evidence-based intelligent interactive rehabilitation technology that senses patient movements and limitations; InMotion ARM/HAND, which provides support for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion Connect platform that consists of a hardware device connected to the InMotion Robot, as well as a subscription to InMotion Connect Pulse. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

