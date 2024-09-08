Critical Analysis: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) & Fisker (NYSE:FSRN)

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fisker and Ferrari’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million 0.01 -$939.95 million ($2.22) 0.00 Ferrari $6.36 billion 13.66 $1.36 billion $7.83 60.11

Analyst Ratings

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrari 1 3 6 0 2.50

Ferrari has a consensus price target of $481.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Ferrari’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ferrari is more favorable than Fisker.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26% Ferrari 21.84% 45.13% 16.58%

Volatility & Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferrari beats Fisker on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods. In addition, the company operates Ferrari museums in Modena and Maranello; Il Cavallino restaurant in Maranello; and theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Spain. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks; develops and sells a range of apparel and accessories; and operates franchised and owned Ferrari stores. The company also sells its products through a network of authorized dealers operating points of sale, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

