Critical Review: Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) versus SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK)

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) and SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and SR Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaint Oak Bancorp 3.23% 4.86% 0.33% SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaint Oak Bancorp $59.80 million 0.44 $2.02 million $0.99 10.11 SR Bancorp $38.38 million 2.50 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares Quaint Oak Bancorp and SR Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quaint Oak Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quaint Oak Bancorp and SR Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Quaint Oak Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts. The company also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit; mortgage banking, real estate sales, title abstract, and insurance services; and multi-state equipment financing services. It serves its customers through offices, as well as correspondence, telephone, and online banking. Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

