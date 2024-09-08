Critical Survey: Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) and Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) and Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners and Agrify, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Veterinary Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Agrify 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

4.8% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Agrify shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Agrify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and Agrify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Veterinary Partners $17.13 million 0.05 -$14.79 million N/A N/A Agrify $11.59 million 0.31 -$18.65 million ($5.31) -0.05

Inspire Veterinary Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Agrify.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and Agrify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Veterinary Partners -109.98% -3,040.29% -81.32% Agrify -37.24% N/A -10.25%

Summary

Agrify beats Inspire Veterinary Partners on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. It also offers surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products. The company also provides associated services comprising consulting, engineering, and construction. In addition, the company offers hydrocarbon, alcohol, solventless, post-processing, and lab equipment, as well as provides indoor farming solutions. In addition, it offers equipment and services in a contract and purchase order. The company was formerly known as Agrinamics, Inc. and changed its name to Agrify Corporation in September 2019. Agrify Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

