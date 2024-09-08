Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRR.UN. TD Securities raised their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

CRR.UN stock opened at C$15.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.68 and a twelve month high of C$15.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

