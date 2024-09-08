Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Raised to C$16.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

CRR.UN opened at C$15.15 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

