Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 116,013 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 142.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 116,013 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,516,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,145 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Newmont by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,100,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,482,000 after buying an additional 3,997,590 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $50.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

