Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 3,847 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 27,963 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,590,000 after buying an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.22. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

