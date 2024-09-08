Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 5,217 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 78,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $48.03 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.06 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.