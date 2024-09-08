Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 717 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 214.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 98,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $63,206,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Best Buy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,630 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,311,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

