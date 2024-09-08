Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Wedbush lowered their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,907 shares of company stock worth $91,473,471 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.02.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.