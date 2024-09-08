Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

