Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,928,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $1,482,143.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $88,928,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,055 shares of company stock valued at $42,720,983 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W lowered Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $161.31 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

