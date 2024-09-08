Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

