Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $12.17 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.9 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.