Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.8% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAX

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.