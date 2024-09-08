Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $207.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average is $206.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

