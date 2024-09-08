Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,066 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Warner Music Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,061,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,122,000 after acquiring an additional 831,114 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $901,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2,272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 231,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $3,812,077.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,725,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,790,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of WMG stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 101.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMG

Warner Music Group Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.