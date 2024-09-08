Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.05% of Hyatt Hotels worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,763 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.06.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $144.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

