Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.90% of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 377.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,219,000 after purchasing an additional 290,464 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 326,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 149,097 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,338,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $913.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

