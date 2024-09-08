Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 259,498 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 108.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

