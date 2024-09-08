Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $9.59 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 977.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,092.56 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,058.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,998.94. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

