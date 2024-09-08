Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,377 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after buying an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kenvue by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825,611 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KVUE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Read Our Latest Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.