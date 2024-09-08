Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,055 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 227.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.93.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CFR opened at $106.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

