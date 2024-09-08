Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 57,295 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 66,622.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,025 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,025 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,500 shares of company stock valued at $70,322,713. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $107.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average is $120.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

