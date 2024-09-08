Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 882 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,087,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 784,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,517,000 after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

DLR opened at $148.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day moving average of $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.