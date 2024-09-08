Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1,790.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 1,715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clorox by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 120,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $128,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $166.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average of $142.85.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

