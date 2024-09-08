Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

