Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 26,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.3 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $329.36 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $339.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.44. The firm has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.