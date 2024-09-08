Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 105 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 24.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $192,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $2,228,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $866.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $903.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $848.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $811.87.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.