Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 421 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,610 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,310 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,299,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 174,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 160,983 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $64.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

