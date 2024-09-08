Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 46,926 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,926 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

EEM stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

