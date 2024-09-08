Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $18.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.20.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
