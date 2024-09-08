CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 624,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,336,000 after acquiring an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.