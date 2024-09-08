Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CTSO has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CTSO opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 131.84% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.