D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.3 %

DHI opened at $186.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

