DA Davidson Comments on Asana, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Asana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Asana Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of ASAN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at $15,958,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,976 over the last ninety days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $17,100,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth about $3,050,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Asana by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Asana by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Stories

