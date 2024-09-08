DA Davidson Increases Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $175.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $139.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $157.13.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,389.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $2,621,414.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 504.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,298,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth $595,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.