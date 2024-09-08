Darren Sherman Sells 6,819 Shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Stock

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider Darren Sherman sold 6,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $38,527.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darren Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Darren Sherman sold 6,837 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $41,705.70.

Shares of OBIO opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $200.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Orchestra BioMed ( NASDAQ:OBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,673.26% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

OBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 192.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

