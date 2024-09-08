DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $112.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of DXCM opened at $68.61 on Thursday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.91.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $369,052 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

