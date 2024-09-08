DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $13.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.43.

DKS opened at $208.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $108,908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 375,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,724,000 after purchasing an additional 164,706 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

