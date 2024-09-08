DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.00. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.80 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $208.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.99. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.